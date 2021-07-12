Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatine, IL

Ribbon Cutting At Palatine Library Aug. 6

By Journal Staff
Journal & Topics
 17 days ago

The Palatine Public Library will host a first floor ribbon-cutting event at its main branch, 700 N. North Ct. in Palatine, from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The community is invited to this exclusive event celebrating renovations to the library’s first floor. Patrons will be able to explore the gaming stations, elementary learning space, and expanded recording studios. Additionally, visit the library’s workshop, new makerspace, and see demonstrations of the library’s laser cutter and other maker equipment.

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Palatine, IL
Government
City
Palatine, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#N North Ct#The Adult Services Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy