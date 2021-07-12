Ribbon Cutting At Palatine Library Aug. 6

The Palatine Public Library will host a first floor ribbon-cutting event at its main branch, 700 N. North Ct. in Palatine, from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The community is invited to this exclusive event celebrating renovations to the library’s first floor. Patrons will be able to explore the gaming stations, elementary learning space, and expanded recording studios. Additionally, visit the library’s workshop, new makerspace, and see demonstrations of the library’s laser cutter and other maker equipment.