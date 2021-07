BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – There’s an old Linda Ronstadt song with the line: “The train don’t go by here no more.” Well Linda, our train is back. After being suspended March 26, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amtrak’s Vermonter resumed its two daily stops, one southbound at 12:30 p.m. and one northbound at 5:26 p.m. in Bellows Falls Monday, July 19. The train connects Washington, D.C. with Essex Junction, Vt., and many stops in between. When asked about the train’s importance to the town and the region, Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox said, “It’s huge.”