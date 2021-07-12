Cancel
Pasco, WA

Pasco Man Arrested For Allegedly Putting Butcher Knife to Victim’s Throat

By Rik Mikals
A Pasco man is behind bars after allegedly holding a butcher's knife to his victim's throat. The report filed comes from the Pasco Police Department. According to the police report, Isaac G. Scroggins of Pasco was arrested Saturday morning at about 4 AM at a house in west Pasco after he allegedly held a butcher knife to a victim’s throat and threatened to kill the victim.

