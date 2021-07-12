Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Clerk accepting appointments for Wednesday afternoon weddings

By for The Central Record
southjerseylocalnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue on Wednesday afternoons, starting on July 14. Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz, who has married a total of 367 couples since taking office as Clerk, will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m. by appointment-only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street.

