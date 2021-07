Extreme drought has prompted a bipartisan group to introduce legislation that would add flexibility to the CRP program for emergency haying. While eligible CRP acres in North Dakota can currently be grazed at limited capacity, they aren’t eligible for haying until after the primary nesting season, which ends Aug. 1 in South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The CRP Flexibility Act would allow emergency haying on eligible CRP acres prior to Aug. 1 if certain conditions are met, in consultation with the state technical committee.