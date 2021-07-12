Cancel
Giant pandas no longer endangered but still vulnerable, China says

By Kelly Hayes
fox9.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - Chinese officials said they no longer consider giant pandas in the country to be an endangered species thanks to conservation efforts. Cui Shuhong, the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation, said last week during a press conference that the species has been updated to "vulnerable," according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

Environment101.9 KELO-FM

From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability

(Reuters) – Deadly floods that have upended life in both China and Germany have sent a stark reminder that climate change is making weather more extreme across the globe. At least 25 people in the central Chinese province of Henan died on Tuesday, including a dozen trapped in a city subway as waters tore through the regional capital of Zhengzhou after days of torrential rain.
TechnologyDark Reading

China's Claim on Vulnerability Details Could Chill Researchers

A new law issued by the Chinese government makes it illegal to share vulnerability information with any organization except for the government and the maker of the affected product, a restriction that will likely chill research efforts, even among Chinese citizens living overseas, according to security and legal experts. The...
AnimalsNature.com

Spatial models of giant pandas under current and future conditions reveal extinction risks

In addition to habitat loss and fragmentation, demographic processes—the vagaries of births, deaths and sex ratio fluctuations—pose substantial threats to wild giant panda populations. Additionally, climate change and plans for the Giant Panda National Park may influence (in opposing directions) the extinction risk for wild giant pandas. The Fourth National Giant Panda Census showed pandas living in 33 isolated populations. An estimated 259 animals live in 25 of these groups, ~14% of the total population. We used individual-based models to simulate time series of these small populations for 100 years. We analysed the spatial pattern of their risk of extinction under current conditions and multiple climate change models. Furthermore, we consider the impact of the proposed Giant Panda National Park. Results showed that 15 populations face a risk >90%, and for 3 other populations the risk is >50%. Of the 15 most at-risk populations, national parks can protect only 3. Under the Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5 climate change scenario, the 33 populations will probably further divide into 56 populations. Some 41 of them will face a risk >50% and 35 face a risk >90%. Although national parks will probably connect some fragmented habitats, 26 populations will be outside national park planning. Our study gives practical advice for conservation policies and management and has implications for the conservation of other species in the world that live in isolated, fragmented habitats.
AnimalsScienceBlog.com

Extinction Risks Remain High for Wild Pandas

Populations of giant pandas in the wild are more fragmented and isolated than they were 30 years ago and many continue to face a high risk of extinction despite recent gains in the species’ overall numbers, a new study by Chinese and American scientists finds. Climate change, habitat loss and...
Lifestyledallassun.com

Chongqing nature reserve added to Shennongjia world heritage site

FUZHOU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve officially became part of the Hubei Shennongjia World Heritage Site after a minor modification to Shennongjia's boundaries on Wednesday, according to the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee. The Wulipo nature reserve covers an area of more than...
Chinageneticliteracyproject.org

China’s xenotransplantation boom: Gene editing providing modified pig organs for human transplant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. While forced organ harvesting of prisoners of conscience in China has drawn worldwide condemnation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been investing heavily in controversial research on using genetically modified pigs as a source of human organ transplantation, touting it as a “world first” achievement. And the cloning of pigs has long since entered “industrial scale.”
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

New “Green Status of Species” Measures Impact of Conservation Action

181 species with IUCN’s preliminary green status highlighted in a Conservation Biology paper; Stony Brook’s Resit Akcakaya took a leading role in the development of the new method. STONY BROOK, NY, July 28, 2021 – An international team of scientists including Stony Brook University Professor Resit Akcakaya, PhD, published a...
WorldTimes Daily

China fines tech giants for content exploiting children

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog said Wednesday it has fined platforms operated by e-commerce company Alibaba and gaming firm Tencent for spreading sexually suggestive content involving children, as regulators seek to clean up content harmful to minors. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Environmentwildlife.org

IUCN unveils Green Status to gauge recovery success

The International Union for Conservation of Species has created a new Green Status of Species, intended to measure how close a species is to being fully ecologically functional and how much it has recovered through conservation efforts. The new Green Status of Species was applied for the first time in...

