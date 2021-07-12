Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, MN

Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff among 7 players added to 3M Open field

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The 3M Open is set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and tournament officials last week announced six more player commitments. The tournament will welcome fans back to full capacity this year after having no fans on the course in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, tournament officials announced they’ve received playing commitments from Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ and Cam Davis.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Blaine, MN
Sports
City
Blaine, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#3m Open#Golf Tournament#Tpc Twin Cities#The Pga Tour#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

This shot off the toe of his putter is yet another example of Bubba Watson's creative genius

Bubba Watson is like that kid in “The Sixth Sense.” He sees things that we don’t. He sees openings through trees that aren’t much wider than a sparrow to fly through. He sees lines off the tee that no one else (maybe other than that other wacky lefty, Phil Mickelson, or Bryson DeChambeau) would attempt. And his short-game imagination is, at times, something at which to marvel. It was on display again on Friday in the 3M Open.
GolfPioneer Press

Dream endings for the 2021 3M Open

Memorable tournaments aren’t determined by their strength of field or place in the PGA Tour schedule, but rather, their finishes. Part of that has to do with the shots made — think Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff all delivering down the stretch in the inaugural 3M Open in 2019 — and part of it has to do with the names in contention on Sunday, and the storylines that follow.
GolfPGA Tour

DraftKings preview: 3M Open

A tremendous Open Championship is in the books, and Collin Morikawa is quickly cementing himself as one of the best golfers in the world. Next up on the PGA TOUR is the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, at TPC Twin Cities. The course is a par 71, measuring 7,431 yards and will be on bentgrass greens.
GolfGolf Digest

Bubba Watson shows you how to hit a draw—and turn it into a hook

We all remember Bubba Watson’s wedge shot out of the trees on the second playoff hole at the 2012 Masters. Who could hook a 52-degree wedge some 40 yards and stop it 15 feet from the hole? Bubba could—and did—and it led to his first of two Masters victories. It remains one of the most spectacular shots in the modern major era.
Golfnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: 3M Open

By now, you've probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don't worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel's daily fantasy golf offering. Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It's a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.
GolftheScore

3M Open betting preview: All signs point to a big Bubba performance

New to golf betting? Check out theScore's PGA TOUR wagering guide here. All odds listed are courtesy of theScore Bet and are subject to change. Following a near-miss with Jordan Spieth at the Open Championship, we turn the page to the 3M Open from Blaine, Minnesota. Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen,...
Golfthelines.com

Bubba Watson Betting Odds And Insights For The 2021 3M Open – July 22-25

Bubba Watson enters the 2021 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities with +3500 odds to win. He missed the cut in his most recent event at this course, the 2020 3M Open. The betting insights in this article reflect betting data from DraftKings as of July 19, 2021, 6:15 PM ET. See table below for current betting odds and CLICK HERE to bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Scottsdale, AZGolf Digest

Bubba Watson’s 5 tips to go super low at your course

For the latest issue of Golf Digest, we invited Bubba Watson to play a public course in Scottsdale. It was just as astonishing to watch the two-time Masters champion executing shots on a 6,000-yard track as it would be to see him execute shots in pressure situations on tour. HOW...
Golfthelines.com

Matthew Wolff Betting Odds And Insights For The 2021 3M Open – July 22-25

Matthew Wolff, who won the 2019 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, will look for another win at this course in this year’s tournament. He has the eighth-best odds to win at +3000. The betting insights in this article reflect betting data from DraftKings as of July 19, 2021, 6:14 PM ET. See table below for current betting odds and CLICK HERE to bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.
GolfPGA Tour

Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the 3M Open

In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole. In his final round at the 3M Open, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
GolfGolf Digest

What would a tour pro shoot at your course? Bubba Watson helps us find out

The course was Starfire Golf Club in Scottsdale. The player was Bubba Watson, and he was staring down a 30-yard pitch on the final hole for eagle. Bubba was out here to do one thing, and that was to go as low as possible. We suppose that’s the objective for any round of golf, yes? Only Watson was part of an experiment, and through 17 holes he had passed the test. Now he wanted to end it with an exclamation mark.
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

3M Open Preview and Betting Strategies

After a lovely weekend in the United Kingdom, the PGA Tour heads back to the United States. A full field travels to Minneapolis for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. As always, here is your early deep-dive on the 3M Open and a preview for how to bet. 3M...
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

3M Open Picks and Props

For those who missed it, check out the 3M Open Preview and Betting Strategies for the types of golfers you should look to target for your picks. Using that as a guide, let’s take a look at some of the best bets to make this week. Here are my 2021 3M Open Picks (odds courtesy of PointsBet and DraftKings).
Golfgolfmonthly.com

3M Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Bubba has had mental issues of his own but bounced back straight away with a sixth in Detroit from a last-round meltdown at the Travelers. He looks ready to win again. DJ enters the week after a solid T8 at Royal St George’s, his fourth consecutive top-25. He could be set to win again for the first time since Saudi in early February.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

3M Open Power Rankings

The 2021 major championship season came to a close Sunday, with American prodigy Collin Morikawa outlasting three-time major champion Jordan Spieth at The Open Championship. The organizers of this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities would likely be happy to note that it was their inaugural tournament in 2019, where Morikawa burst onto the PGA Tour scene, finishing T2 in a thrilling close that saw 20-year-old Matthew Wolff eagle the 18th to nip Morikawa and Tour heavyweight Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfGolf Digest

Dustin Johnson goes quietly at 3M Open, King Louis hangs around, and Wolff and Reed ... hit it off?

This 3M Open last year was the final blemish for Dustin Johnson before everything flipped in a major way to finish out 2020. After withdrawing from last year’s event in Minnesota after shooting an opening-round 80, he finished in the top six in seven of his next eight starts to close out the year. That run included a runner-up at the PGA Championship, a playoffs win, a FedEx Cup title, and that November green jacket. It put a stranglehold on the top spot in the World Ranking.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson joins Wyndham Championship field

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When the Wyndham Championship tees off in August, a familiar left-hander will be in the field. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday. The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club. Watson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy