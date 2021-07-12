Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff among 7 players added to 3M Open field
MINNEAPOLIS - The 3M Open is set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and tournament officials last week announced six more player commitments. The tournament will welcome fans back to full capacity this year after having no fans on the course in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, tournament officials announced they’ve received playing commitments from Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ and Cam Davis.www.fox9.com
