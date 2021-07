PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals traded reliever Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday morning, netting minor league catcher Riley Adams. There were no cash considerations in the swap, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, meaning the Blue Jays will pay the remainder of Hand’s $10.5 million salary, $6.5 million of which is deferred to the next three years. And this should just be the start of Washington’s full sell-off ahead of Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.