The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update and new DLC

The critically acclaimed Streets of Rage 4 recently received new downloadable content, but it still isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch system, which has left many owners of the game to wonder exactly where it is. The development team over at Dotemu have taken to Twitter to clear the issue up and they have said that the Mr. X Nightmare DLC it’s all ready to go on Switch, however they are simply waiting for it to be approved before releasing it. It should be noted that DotEmu have been extremely apologetic to Switch owners regarding the delay and are personally frustrated with it. They hope to have news to share today.