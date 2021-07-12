Cancel
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update and new DLC

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the recent WitcherCon event, it was revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update as well as new Netflix series based DLC. While a new DLC sounds promising after the fantastic expansions The Witcher 3 received, sadly it won’t be new locations or quests, as the cover art which was revealed only promises “extra items inspired by the Netflix series,” so it’ll likely just be some swords and hopefully horse armour.

