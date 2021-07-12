Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Swimmer Abbas Karimi Reflects On Representing Refugees At The Paralympics In Tokyo

kclu.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmer Abbas Karimi says he’s been training his whole life for this summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Karimi, who was born without arms, fled his home country of Afghanistan at age 16 and lived in refugee camps before making it to the U.S. to swim competitively. In 2017, at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City, he made history in the men’s 50-meter butterfly as the first refugee athlete to reach the podium.

www.kclu.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Paralympic Games#Paralympics#Tokyo#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Youtube
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Maryland StateABC News

Maryland gov honors swimmer who withdrew from Paralympics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's governor honored deaf and blind swimmer Becca Meyers on Monday for courage in championing the disabled, after the three-time gold medalist withdrew from the Paralympics in Tokyo when told her mother couldn't travel to the games as her personal care assistant. Gov. Larry Hogan presented a...
Sportsneworleanssun.com

Tokyo Games: the Refugee Olympic Team

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - The Tokyo 2020 Games will see 29 displaced athletes living in 14 countries around the world compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. The squad arrives in Japan on Wednesday. Here is a look at the history of the team, its debut at the 2016 Games,...
SportsSandusky Register

Castalia native Taylor Farmer will compete in Tokyo Paralympics

Taylor Farmer was less than a year into her shooting career when she first dreamed the ultimate goal: make the Paralympics. Her father, Dennis, thought it may have been too high of a target to aim at right away. But he also knows his daughter — when she puts her mind to something, there’s no giving up.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Upworthy

Deaf-blind swimmer Becca Meyers quits Team USA after being told to navigate Tokyo Paralympics alone

Five years ago, a frustrated and terrified Becca Meyers found herself balled up and sobbing on the floor of her room in the Olympic Village at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Unable to find the athletes' dining area, she hadn't been eating. Although her parents eventually rescued her and got some food in her just in time for her to win three gold medals and a silver for Team USA, Meyers promised herself that she would never again put herself through such a nightmarish situation. However, roughly five weeks before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, the deaf-blind swimmer was left with a difficult choice: forget the promise and fly to Tokyo without a personal care assistant (PCA), or keep her word and pull the plug on her Olympic dream. Meyers chose the latter.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
Politicskhn.org

US Officials Try To Calm Furor Over Paralympic Swimmer’s Withdrawal

Becca Meyers, a 26-year-old blind and deaf athlete who has won medals in past Games, pulled out of the Tokyo competition after she said U.S. Paralympic officials would not let her have her mother, who is also her personal care assistant, with her. The team officials said the decision was based on pandemic rules set up to limit the number of support staff and that the team had a designated personal care assistant to help athletes.
Sportsarcamax.com

Tokyo Olympics: Diverse faces are representing Japan. Does it reflect real change?

TOKYO — With millions around the world watching, Rui Hachimura walked onto the gleaming white floor of Japan’s Olympic Stadium on Friday waving the country’s red-and-white flag. The 6-foot-8 Washington Wizards forward with a Japanese mother and Beninese father led his nation’s athletes in procession, a beaming smile peeking out...
Sinton, TXKIII TV3

Sinton alumni representing United States at Paralympics

SINTON, Texas — A former Sinton Lady Pirate will be representing the community and the United States at the Paralympics in Tokyo in August. Jillian Williams shared her journey with 3News, going from a high school athlete to a professional in a few years. Former coach Jane Kieschnick said Williams...
Sportsbarbend.com

The Full 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Powerlifting Roster

The rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games opening ceremony will occur on Aug. 24, 2021. The Games will feature 540 athletes competing in 22 sports. Para powerlifting competition is scheduled for Aug. 26-30, 2021, and includes 20 bodyweight categories (10 male and 10 female) competing in the bench press. Currently, the...
Swimming & SurfingHollywood Life

Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann On Why She’s ‘Really Excited’ For 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Paralympian Mallory Weggemann has opened up about what continues to motivate her, as she prepares for the upcoming Games in Tokyo. Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann is set to represent her nation at the Tokyo games, and is eyeing another gold medal. The 32-year-old Kansas-born athlete opened up during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about what keeps her motivated after so many years of competing. “I have been fortunate through my career to have some really exciting moments and successes, but I have also had some that are really challenging,” she began. “When you look at my career from top to bottom, it goes from being paralyzed in 2008 to within a year and a half, breaking my first four world records and going into the London 2012 games as a fifteen-time world record holder.”
Swimming & Surfingwsgw.com

Swimmer drops out of Paralympics after being denied care assistant

Three-time gold medalist Becca Meyers, who is deaf and blind, said Tuesday that she’s dropping out of the Tokyo Paralympics. The swimmer said she made the “gut-wrenching” decision because the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee refused her request to bring her personal care assistant with her to the Games. “I’m...

Comments / 1

Community Policy