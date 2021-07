You’re reading it here first, folks. The next new fishing circuit in the U.S. will target…goldfish. Actually, let’s hope not. If you’ve ever wondered how big a pet goldfish could grow in a large enough bowl, the city of Burnsville, Minnesota, recently posted the answer on their Twitter page. Over the last couple of weeks, natural resources personnel caught 28 of the invasive fish during a survey of Keller Lake, south of Minneapolis. All of the fish went more than a foot long, the biggest being 15 inches. And they weighed up to 4 pounds.