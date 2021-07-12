Union County Board of Education to vote on masks in schools Tuesday

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether masks will be required in schools this upcoming year. North Carolina required everyone 5 years of age and older to wear a mask in schools last year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance last week that says fully vaccinated students and teachers don't need face coverings. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children age 12 & older.