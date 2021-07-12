Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NC

Union County Board of Education to vote on masks in schools Tuesday

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether masks will be required in schools this upcoming year. North Carolina required everyone 5 years of age and older to wear a mask in schools last year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance last week that says fully vaccinated students and teachers don't need face coverings. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children age 12 & older.

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Health
Union County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Union County, NC
Education
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Wake Up Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy