What Happens When Advisors Skip a Succession Plan
Many financial advisors are putting off their succession plan until some unspecified time in the future. Nearly 90% of financial advisors lack a formal succession plan, according to an Investment Planning Counsel survey. Although financial advisors are well-versed in the consequences for a client who fails to plan for retirement, they don't always foresee the problems that can occur if they do not have a plan for their eventual departure from their own firm.money.usnews.com
