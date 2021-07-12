Cancel
Personal Finance

What Happens When Advisors Skip a Succession Plan

By Julie Pinkerton
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

Many financial advisors are putting off their succession plan until some unspecified time in the future. Nearly 90% of financial advisors lack a formal succession plan, according to an Investment Planning Counsel survey. Although financial advisors are well-versed in the consequences for a client who fails to plan for retirement, they don't always foresee the problems that can occur if they do not have a plan for their eventual departure from their own firm.

