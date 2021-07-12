What Happens When Advisors Skip a Succession Plan

The Robinhood IPO may not be a great investment. Robinhood's S-1 filing raises some potential red flags. Trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. (ticker: HOOD) is going public today in one of the largest and most highly anticipated initial public offerings in recent memory. Yesterday, the company achieved a valuation of around $32 billion and raised close to $2 billion, pricing shares at $38 apiece. Robinhood says it has 22.5 million funded accounts and estimates that its second quarter revenue was between $546 million and $574 million. There's no question Robinhood has been a tremendous success, but the company has also had its fair share of controversy. Here are nine potential Robinhood IPO red flags.