Digital Push Leads to Lifts in Lending, Engagement
Heading into March 2020, many credit unions had already begun prioritizing the adoption of digital and self-service banking tools, and COVID-19 only accelerated their efforts. Now, 16 months after the initial pandemic lockdowns forced digital banking access into the critical-to-have category, credit unions are using the momentum of digital as a widely-accepted imperative to introduce new and easier ways for members to interact with them remotely.www.cutimes.com
Comments / 0