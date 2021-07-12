Cancel
Digital Push Leads to Lifts in Lending, Engagement

By Natasha Chilingerian
Credit Union Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into March 2020, many credit unions had already begun prioritizing the adoption of digital and self-service banking tools, and COVID-19 only accelerated their efforts. Now, 16 months after the initial pandemic lockdowns forced digital banking access into the critical-to-have category, credit unions are using the momentum of digital as a widely-accepted imperative to introduce new and easier ways for members to interact with them remotely.

