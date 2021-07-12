Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Use Technology to Up Your Value Prop

By Taylor C. Nelms, Josh Sledge
Credit Union Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last decade, technology has loomed large as a game-changer in the financial services industry. The rapid evolution of devices, providers and functionality has created new opportunities for credit unions to connect with members while simultaneously opening the door for new competition. For many credit unions, adapting to this new landscape has been a long-standing priority. New app development, new integrations and new core systems have become permanent fixtures on annual strategy plans.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Prop#Mckinsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Businesstlnt.com

Do Your Company Values Mean Anything?

It is critical to establish core values for your company, a list of your core beliefs and values — what you and your company stand for (not who you wish you could become). They don’t have to be elaborate or grandiose, either. When I started my company (and it was literally just me, myself, and I), my values fit on an index card — with space to spare:
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Oscar COO: Developing 'deep technology' key stepping stone to unlocking value

When it comes to driving innovation, pushing for leveraging more technology throughout healthcare is crucial to bringing down costs, said Meghan Joyce, COO and executive vice president of platform for Oscar. During an episode of "Becker's Payer Issues Podcast," Ms. Joyce said Oscar has been following other industries in tapping...
HealthForbes

How To Increase Your Customer/Patient Lifetime Value

Lauren Parr is the Product Marketing Manager at RepuGen, an online healthcare reputation management SaaS platform. Patient acquisition investment is vital to any medical practice’s growth, but it’s not enough to maximize revenue generation. As the shift from episodic care to ongoing or even lifelong care gains traction in the healthcare industry, many practices are increasingly looking to improve patient retention rates as a more effective approach to boost the patient lifetime value (LTV).
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Lean Into Your Value To Improve Your Career And Your Company

Senior Director of Digital Experience at Cisco, leading digital transformation in customer experience. The importance of knowing your self-worth can’t be underestimated, especially when it comes to your career. In my experience, a failure to realize your value can unwittingly put brakes on your career trajectory and your life’s journey.
BusinessTimes Union

xScion Announces Partnership with Apptio

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consultancy that helps clients Turn Change Into Value™, today announced a consulting partnership with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, optimize and plan technology spend. The partnership will help Financial Services and Public Sector clients realize the business value of their Cloud technology investments.
HealthKTEN.com

The Importance of the Use of Technology in the Health Industry

Originally Posted On: Importance of the Use of Technology in the Health Industry (electronicsmedia.info) The health industry is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, and there are many reasons for this. One, governments are investing more than ever into research. Two, there has also been a general increase in awareness about the importance of healthy living.
Economygabb.org

12 Ways to Increase the Value of Your Company

1. Build a solid management team. A business with sales of $5 million and up needs a full complement of officers and directors. Such a team might include: a COO, a CFO, a sales manager and, depending on the of type business, an IT director. It is also beneficial to create a Board of Directors with at least two outside members. This professionalization of management can remove the stigma of “the one man band.” Not only will this build a stronger company, it will increase the value to a possible acquirer. Smaller firms should also build a strong management team, and creating an outside advisor group is also a good idea.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

FinTechs Expand The Value Prop Of Corporate Card Products

As B2B FinTechs and solution providers look to gain traction for their card products, they're finding new ways to expand the card's value proposition. Whether it's Square connecting business debit cards to its newly announced checking account service or CAARY combining corporate cards with business insurance, commercial card innovators want to entice new users and make them stick.
TechnologyDark Reading

Neustar Unveils UltraBot Protect

RESTON, VA – July 27, 2021 – Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today introduced UltraBot Protect to provide users with more visibility into, and control over, their application layer traffic. UltraBot Protect delivers enhanced capabilities that allow users to examine traffic patterns to determine risk, easily set rules, and block nefarious web application traffic, all through an intuitive, dynamic and comprehensive user interface or Neustar’s extensible API, both of which deliver actionable data and insights to better manage incoming traffic.
Economyfinextra.com

Broadridge entrusts data analytics to Snowflake Data Cloud

To enhance its global asset management clients’ decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn’t before.
Marketspymnts.com

Riding The Wave Of Disruptive Marketplaces

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Hassan Issa, COO of Limonetik, talks about the wave of disruptive marketplaces that has emerged since the pandemic began. “Will these new disruptive experiences remain clusters or, on the contrary, become the standard of tomorrow?”
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

New Digitization Report Looks at Challenges, Opportunities for CUs

There are positives and negatives when it comes to how credit unions have adjusted to the digital landscape and members’ digital needs, especially since the pandemic began in early 2020. Some of these positives and negatives were laid out in the first report filed by the new Credit Union System Digitization Working Group on Monday.
Businessthepaypers.com

TruNarratve, ieDigital partner for digital onboarding

Digital banking platform TruNarrative has partnered with UK-based regtech ieDigital to provide financial institutions access to ID verification, eKYC, AML, and account monitoring technology. Banks, payment services, and fintechs choose TruNarrative’s platform for compliance, customer onboarding, and financial crime prevention. ieDigital is a technology provider to to banks, building societies,...
Businessthepaypers.com

HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft has selected global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) as a launch partner for its industry cloud Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, according to IBS intelligence. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee...
TechnologyItproportal

Approaching digital transformation with a more holistic mindset

The Covid-19 pandemic drove digital transformation, forcing companies to rush into the cloud to accommodate remote work. Cloud spending reached an unprecedented $65 billion in third-quarter 2020, 28 percent higher year-on-year and 3 percent higher than pre-pandemic predictions. Companies weren’t just investing in the technologies they needed in order to complete or advance digital transformation; they were investing in whatever they needed in order to survive the pandemic.
EconomyNetwork World

The Next Frontier in B2B: Digital Transformation

The digital transformation wave is largely formed based on consumer needs. Today, that means less focus on product-centric initiatives and more investment in optimizing customer experiences that streamline the path to purchase. According to Gartner, 81% of companies expect to compete on customer experience alone. Download this white paper to...
Softwareatlanticcitynews.net

Our Journey Through The Algorand Europe Accelerator And What's Next For Payscript!

After three rigorous and fruitful months of hard work, our journey as part of the 2021 Algorand Europe Accelerator has finally come to an end. The program's final phase (Demo Day) involved Payscript showcasing products and presenting pitches to a room of leading investors and industry experts. Our team came out feeling ecstatic after the 12-week accelerator program after receiving end-to-end support and mentorship across the spectrum of strategy formulation, go-to-market execution, and subject matter guidance across technological mentorship, token economics, marketing and fundraising.
Softwarebizjournals

A new model for maximizing value from marketing technology

For a decade, companies have been identifying, selecting, and managing their marketing technology based on expedience, rather than long term sustainability. That’s not surprising, given the constant change in martech (marketing technology). Unfortunately, reliance on this traditional approach to martech selection and management is too narrowly focused and exposes companies to risks of poor adoption rates, duplicative functionality, inconsistent customer data, poor customer and employee experiences, and marginal ROI.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

A Year Of Transition And Digital Acceleration

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Tom Gandre, EVP and chief operating officer of PSCU, discusses how digital-first strategies have now pivoted to become “digital-always” strategies, and how banks must address this shift to compete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy