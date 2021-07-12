Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound

Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is batting cleanup for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. But all anyone cares about is the guy batting leadoff. Tampa Bay Rays manger Kevin Cash announced Monday that Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani sits atop the starting lineup for the AL. And here’s the best part: Ohtani also will be the starting pitcher for the American League.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Ubaldo Jiménez
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Esteban Loaiza
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Mlb All Star Game#The American League#Tampa Bay Rays#Major League#The All Star Game#Japanese#Asian#Nl#The D R Lrb Al#Rbi#Mets#Stubhub#Vividseats#Ticketmaster#Tor#Bos#Ss 321#Nyy#Rf 282
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly big seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all...
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge didn’t start game due to blood tests

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- After being a late scratch prior to Wednesday’s game, Aaron Judge was pinch-hit in the fifth inning and delivered the go-ahead hit in the 10th inning of the Yankees 3-1 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Following the win, Judge said he was undergoing some tests...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
Sportsbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey is being auctioned off for... 45 times the next highest jersey!!!!

Shohei Ohtani made history at the All-Star game and instead of sending his jersey to the Hall of Fame, it’s been auctioned off to charity instead…. Joe Pompliano reported that a number of jerseys are being auctioned off from the event and Ohtani’s is going for… wait for it… 45 TIMES THE NEXT CLOSEST PLAYER. That honour belonged to Fernando Tatis Jr., and his still went for $2,500.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:. HIS TURN. Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to...
MLBwiproud.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A’s

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBNBC Chicago

MLB Star Ohtani Donates HR Derby Earnings to Angels' Staff

Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.
MLBBleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Could Yankees Actually Trade Aaron Judge? MLB Insider Relays Speculation

Could the New York Yankees actually move franchise cornerstone Aaron Judge?. Well, with the 48-44 Yankees trying to stay above water while holding the fourth spot in the American League East, perhaps it’s not as crazy as once thought. MLB insider Buster Olney made that rather clear Sunday night during...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s great start goes to waste as Angels drop series-opener in Oakland

The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy