COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says
The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly getting ready to announce a warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a rare autoimmune disorder. The Washington Post reported on Monday, July 12, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been detected among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States.dailyvoice.com
Comments / 18