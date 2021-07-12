COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says

We are all now in more danger than we were a week before, during this coronavirus pandemic. Cases have doubled. The Delta variant is more transmissible and more dangerous. And not enough Americans are getting vaccinated, even though there is enough for everyone. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper to sound a warning. Read on for his 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.