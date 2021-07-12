Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: FDA To Announce J&J Vaccine Has Been Linked To Rare Disorder, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
dailyvoice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration is reportedly getting ready to announce a warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a rare autoimmune disorder. The Washington Post reported on Monday, July 12, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been detected among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States.

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 18

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#The Johnson Johnson#The Washington Post#Guillain Barr#Cdc#The Mayo Clinic#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

‘Surprising amount of deaths’ will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This Behavior "Horrifying"

We are all now in more danger than we were a week before, during this coronavirus pandemic. Cases have doubled. The Delta variant is more transmissible and more dangerous. And not enough Americans are getting vaccinated, even though there is enough for everyone. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper to sound a warning. Read on for his 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Public HealthMedscape News

'I'm Not Vaccinated, but What's the Chance I'll Get COVID?'

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. Last week, I had an interesting...
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.

Comments / 18

Community Policy