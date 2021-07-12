Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler man indicted in winter storm amputation case

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER – A Tyler man has been indicted on a child injury charge after allegedly waiting six days to get his daughter medical treatment for frostbite during the winter storm. As a result, her legs had to be amputated, according to our news partner KETK. The 17-year-old has been diagnosed with mental disabilities. Glenn Caldwell Jr., 45, has been charged with injury to a child/disabled individual by omission and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Authorities say when asked why he waited so long to get her help, Caldwell replied he kept “putting it off, and putting it off.”

