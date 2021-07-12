Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Star Employee-Seeking Credit Unions: It’s Time to Up Your Game

By Natasha Chilingerian
Credit Union Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas anyone else noticed that the pandemic caused their social circles to shrink? Everyone’s circumstances are different, of course, but from my perspective it seems that the number of fair-weathered friends and acquaintances one has – the types of people you may run into at an event or bar, and engage in surface-level conversation with – has dwindled. This is mostly because the past 16 months have presented little to no opportunities to visit such events or bars, leaving us with more time to invest in the people we’re closest with. It’s also because recent events have led us to form strong opinions on big issues, like social justice and what behaviors are considered risky during a pandemic, leading some to distance themselves from individuals who have exhibited opinions and behaviors that they can’t respect.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bls#Cutimes Com#Alm#The Marketplace Directory#Cu Careers#Newsletters#Cu Times#Law Com#Globest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
MilitaryKTEN.com

The Best Military Credit Unions in July 2021

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions that are owned by their members and forged from a community bond. Some credit unions are organized around geographic areas or specific companies, while others developed around military bases and among groups of the armed forces. Military credit unions have grown to be some...
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Proposed Merger Would Create Fourth Largest New York Credit Union

Capital Communications Federal Credit Union (CAP COM) said Thursday it plans to merge with State Employees Federal Credit Union, which would create New York’s fourth largest financial cooperative by assets and second largest by members. In a joint statement, the boards of directors for each Albany-based credit union unanimously voted...
SoftwareLaw.com

Upping Your New Business Game with AI

This article appeared in Cybersecurity Law & Strategy, an ALM publication for privacy and security professionals, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Corporate Counsel, Internet and Tech Practitioners, In-House Counsel. Visit the website to learn more. The numbers are often ugly. The competition is fierce …...
Colorado Statecsbj.com

Forbes names Ent Colorado’s best credit union

Forbes has designated Ent Credit Union as the top credit union in Colorado and one of the best credit unions in America. Ent received the top ranking for the fourth consecutive year in Forbes’ rankings of the best banks and credit unions in every state, based on a national survey.
Personal Financepymnts.com

Credit Union

Half Of Credit Unions Say Their Core Systems Are Hampering Innovation. While credit unions have delivered some recent digital innovation gains, 51 percent still say their core operating systems limit the new products they can roll out. In the Credit Union Tracker, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration, Digital Federal Credit Union’s Gregg Stephens explains how these customer-centric lenders can update their platforms with personalized products that will keep members from fleeing.
Credits & Loansvermontjournal.com

Introducing 802 Credit Union from credit unions’ merger

REGION – On April 29, the Board of Directors of the recently merged Members Advantage Community Credit Union approved the credit union’s new name: 802 Credit Union. “The combining of River Valley and Members Advantage Community Credit Union provided an opportunity to reimagine our name and brand to better reflect where we have been and where we are going in the future,” explains CEO Sean Gammon.
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Credit unions seeks to fill 100 new positions in region

Suncoast Credit Union — the largest credit union in Florida, with $14 billion in assets — seeks to fill more than 100 service and call center positions in the region. The Tampa-based credit union is scheduled to host two job fairs next week, one in Fort Myers, on July 26, and one in Tampa, on July 27. The Fort Myers job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Suncoast Metro Campus, 4315 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers. The Tampa fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Suncoast Tampa Campus, 6536 East Hillsborough Ave., Tampa.
Credits & LoansSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Don't overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.
EconomyCredit Union Times

Coopera Unveils Expansion of Services, New Website

The 15-year-old firm has historically focused on teaching credit unions how to better serve Hispanic communities, many of which are underbanked or unbanked. Now, it will help clients attract and maintain relationships with multiple diverse communities found in the U.S., including Black/African American, White/Anglo, Asian/Pacific Islander, Native American and multi-race individuals.
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Local Credit Union Receives 5-Star Rating from BauerFinancial

Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union (RIFCU) has once again been awarded the highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm. Ratings are based on an independent analysis of many different financial metrics and a 5-star rating denotes a strong financial...
Bellingham, WAkpug1170.com

BCS Union Employees Return To Work

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Employees at Bellingham Cold Storage ended a two-week strike and returned to work Thursday. BCS and union representative will continue to work on a new contract. Workers at Bellingham Cold Storage went on strike July 1 in hopes of drawing the company back to the bargaining table.
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Personal Financetheshoppersweekly.com

Social Security lets you change your deposit info

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere. We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify...
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Bank of America to give 10K Chromebooks to low-income CMS students

Bank of America is giving 10,000 Chromebooks to low-income children in CMS today in hopes of kicking off a sweeping corporate effort to eliminate the digital divide here. Why it matters: About 58,000 households in Mecklenburg County either don’t have a computer or use just a smartphone, according to the U.S. Census Department’s most recent […] The post Bank of America to give 10K Chromebooks to low-income CMS students appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Businessmadison

3 Steps to $750,000 in Social Security Benefits

Could you retire on $750,000? That's how much some of the richest retirees have handed to them in Social Security benefits over their lifetimes. Even if you plan for a more luxurious retirement, there's no doubt that kind of cash could go a long way toward paying for it. Claiming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy