Star Employee-Seeking Credit Unions: It’s Time to Up Your Game

Has anyone else noticed that the pandemic caused their social circles to shrink? Everyone’s circumstances are different, of course, but from my perspective it seems that the number of fair-weathered friends and acquaintances one has – the types of people you may run into at an event or bar, and engage in surface-level conversation with – has dwindled. This is mostly because the past 16 months have presented little to no opportunities to visit such events or bars, leaving us with more time to invest in the people we’re closest with. It’s also because recent events have led us to form strong opinions on big issues, like social justice and what behaviors are considered risky during a pandemic, leading some to distance themselves from individuals who have exhibited opinions and behaviors that they can’t respect.