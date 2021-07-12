Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude falls

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 46 cents — closing at $74.10 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Copyright#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
MarketsWTOP

Gold, silver higher

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,831.20 an ounce — up $31.50. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $25.76 an ounce — up 90 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US crude oil inventories fall to 18-month low amid import slowdown: EIA

US crude oil inventory draws resumed in the week ended July 23 amid much lower imports and steady exports, Energy Information Administration data showed July 28. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total US commercial crude oil stockpiles contracted 4.09 million barrels to 435.6 million barrels...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX WTI Adds to Gains on Large Drop in US Crude Supplies

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange advanced and products moved mixed in late morning trade Wednesday in reaction to government data from U.S. Energy Information Administration showing a large drop in commercial crude oil inventories accompanied with a sharp decline in domestic oil production even as refiners scaled back throughputs for the fourth consecutive week.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude stockpiles slide as imports fall -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stockpiles last week fell to their lowest since January 2020 as imports and production dropped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels to 435.6 million barrels in the week to July 23, more than analysts’ expectations in a...
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Crude, gasoline inventories fall; oil rises

Commercial crude and gasoline inventories fell last week amid strong demand for petroleum products. Crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels last week, leaving stockpiles about 7 percent below average for this time of year, the Energy Department reported. Gasoline inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels last week. Inventories of all petroleum products fell by 6.5 million barrels.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Killing Time

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done almost nothing during the trading session on Tuesday as the market is trying to figure out where it goes next. We are sitting just above the 50 day EMA, then it is likely that we could continue to go higher, perhaps reaching towards the $75 level. If we can break above there, then we can continue the overall uptrend, but at this point in time I think we probably have some work to do. The $70 level should be supportive, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the 50 day EMA is slicing right through it.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count rises by 7 as crude prices rebound

The number of drilling rigs operating in the U.S. jumped by seven this week as crude prices recovered their losses from earlier in the week. Drillers added six rigs in Texas and one rig in Oklahoma, raising the nation’s count to 491, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 251 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Edges Lower at End of Volatile Week

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged down Friday, holding above $70 a barrel and only marginally lower on the week after riding out a series of negative shocks. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.4% lower at $71.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4% to $73.48.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a climb in U.S. crude supplies, fall in stocks at storage hub

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended July 16, marking the first weekly rise in nine weeks. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 6.7 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 806,000 barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported that gasoline supplies edged down by 100,000 barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.3 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast a supply decrease of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 600,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub declined by 1.4 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.21, or 3.3%, at $69.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $69.35 before the supply data.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. crude oil exports reached record in 2020

Despite volatility in global oil markets, U.S. crude exports reached a record high in 2020, according to the Energy Department. As of July 9, U.S. oil exports have averaged 3 million barrels per day. The most recent four-week rolling average of exports reached 3.51 million barrels per day. U.S. oil...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude supported on draw in EIA crude, product stocks; weaker dollar

0255 GMT Crude oil futures were slightly higher during mid-morning trade in Asia July 29, supported by the Energy Information Administration's report of draws in US crude and product inventories, and by the depreciation of the US dollar following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting. Not registered?
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Waits for Momentum

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to hear a lot of noise in general. The $72.50 level just above offers a little bit of resistance, but I do think it is only a matter of time before we could go looking towards the $75 level. To the downside, the $70 level should be a significant amount of support as well, especially as the 50-day EMA is sitting right there as well and it makes sense that we could see plenty of buyers.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.82 Mexican pesos, down from late Wednesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Bounces from Major Figure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, reaching towards the $70 level. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of traders will pay close attention to, and it is worth acknowledging the fact that we bounced from a potential breakdown point. The 50-day EMA also sits there, so it makes sense that we would see a certain amount of support and attention there. With that being the case, I think we are looking at a scenario in which value hunters will continue to come into this market and take advantage of cheaper oil.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at highest in over 2 weeks

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices at their highest in more than two weeks a day after the Energy Information Administration reported weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies. Volatility in oil remains, given the spread of the COVID variant, said Dan Flynn, an analyst at The Price Futures Group. However, "demand is increasing even with the headlines that a year ago would have sent shockwaves in the market," he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery climbed by $1.23, or 1.7%, to settle at $73.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month finish since July 13, FactSet data show.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.5 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.7 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly supply declines of 2.3 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.87 before the supply data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy