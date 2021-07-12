Cancel
Personal Finance

The Fall of an Empire

By Peter Strozniak
Credit Union Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerry Goldenbroit is completely incensed and devastated that the NCUA conserved Empire Financial Federal Credit Union, which he led as its president/CEO for nine years. “There was no reason that this had to be done,” the 72-year-old Goldenbroit, who also worked as an NCUA examiner for more than 18 years, said. “The credit union was solvent. Its recordkeeping was up to date. There was something very, very wrong in what they did. I am so completely devastated by what they did to me with [their] lies that I don’t know what to do.”

