New Jersey Has The Most Haunted Road In America, Its History Will Terrify You

By Shannon Holly
 17 days ago
So many people I know say the same thing, when they are stressed out they "love to just drive". They all tell me that it is a major stress reliever to get in the car, find an open road and just go. OK, I can endorse this unless you are driving down New Jersey's most haunted road. It's not just folklore, Clinton road in West Milford from Route 23 to Upper Greenwood Lake was deemed the most haunted road not just in Jersey, but in AMERICA. I'm pretty sure it has a lot to do with its very dark history. Scroll though for the terrifying details...some of which are not just ghost stories, but documented fact that will chill your bones...

As a New Jersey native and lifelong resident, I suppose I should have been happy to see a national study declare that my state is the best place in the U.S. to live. The study from the financial advice website WalletHub.com — which attracted considerable media attention — evaluated all 50 states from the perspective of affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

