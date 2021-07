NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood has already changed how people trade stocks and who's doing it. Now its sights are on the rest of the financial industry. Shares of Robinhood Markets are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday, a highly anticipated initial offering by the company that's drawn a new generation of investors into the market and forced the industry to stop charging fees for trading. But while the IPO is a milestone, it's not a culmination, according to CEO Vlad Tenev.