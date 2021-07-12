Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Helping Small Credit Unions Survive

By Michael Ogden
Credit Union Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne laptop. One full-time employee and maybe two or three part-time employees. That one laptop might be five years old and passed around among the small staff in order for everyone to do their jobs. Oh, and it could be the only piece of equipment that manages everything and keeps track of all the things required to run a credit union.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Laptop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Credits & Loansvermontjournal.com

Introducing 802 Credit Union from credit unions’ merger

REGION – On April 29, the Board of Directors of the recently merged Members Advantage Community Credit Union approved the credit union’s new name: 802 Credit Union. “The combining of River Valley and Members Advantage Community Credit Union provided an opportunity to reimagine our name and brand to better reflect where we have been and where we are going in the future,” explains CEO Sean Gammon.
MilitaryKTEN.com

The Best Military Credit Unions in July 2021

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions that are owned by their members and forged from a community bond. Some credit unions are organized around geographic areas or specific companies, while others developed around military bases and among groups of the armed forces. Military credit unions have grown to be some...
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Proposed Merger Would Create Fourth Largest New York Credit Union

Capital Communications Federal Credit Union (CAP COM) said Thursday it plans to merge with State Employees Federal Credit Union, which would create New York’s fourth largest financial cooperative by assets and second largest by members. In a joint statement, the boards of directors for each Albany-based credit union unanimously voted...
Frankenmuth, MIPosted by
MLive

Frankenmuth Credit Union launching a cannabis banking program

FRANKENMUTH, MI - A Saginaw County based credit union is taking steps to enter into the statewide marijuana industry by offering specialized banking services for legal cannabis businesses. Frankenmuth Credit Union announced on Tuesday, July 27 that it is launching a cannabis banking program called ‘Envy’ in a move to...
Las Vegas, NVKTNV

America First Credit Union | 7/28/21

America First Credit Union is honoring our latest Give Back winner, Julie Ann Torremoro! Plus - they recently teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders for a Small Business Showcase Contest. This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union.
Economyfinance-commerce.com

Ideal Credit Union hires two to management

Ideal Credit Union announced it has hired two new associates to management positions. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

CUNA, NAFCU Support Bill to Make it Easier to Create New Credit Unions

CUNA sent a letter to Congress Wednesday supporting a bill that it hopes will clear unnecessary regulatory obstacles hindering the creation of entirely new credit unions and other financial institutions. CUNA President/CEO Jim Nussle wrote to the House Financial Services Committee in support of the Promoting New and Diverse Depository...
Credits & Loanshamptonroadsmessenger.com

CFPB Finds Credit Applications Have Mostly Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today published an issue brief showing that consumer applications for auto loans, new mortgages and revolving credit cards had mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels by May 2021. Prime and near-prime consumers are driving this recovery as applications remain down from borrowers with subprime and deep subprime for all types of credit and, for borrowers with superprime credit scores, applications are down for all types of credit but mortgages. The report also provides a state-by-state analysis of the change in credit applications for auto loans, new mortgages, and revolving credit cards and shows wide geographic variability in the demand for auto loans. The report issued today follows previous data published in May and December of 2020. As with those previous reports, the CFPB notes an increase in credit applications, particularly from borrowers with below prime credit scores, in conjunction with federal stimulus payments.
Small Businessfoxbaltimore.com

Help for small skincare businesses

(WBFF) -- Starting a business isn't easy. Iyonna Woods started her own skincare business, Fancy Free Hair & Skin and now she wants to help small businesses get on their feet with the help of label making.
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

Winning the Rising Wave of Next Generation Banking Consumers

The events of the past year have had a significant impact on how individuals, especially younger generations, approach their personal finances. According to a recent study from Next Caller, a Pindrop Company, 74% of Gen Zers and millennials say they are more interested in saving, investing and taking out loans than they were a year ago, perhaps signaling an ongoing trend of individuals jumping at the opportunity to take advantage of low interest rates, refinance opportunities and a booming housing market.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Millennials Want Financial Help: New York Life Survey

Millennials may be acting tough, but many are hungry for advice from financial professionals about what happens when the cost of living goes up, according to new survey data from New York Life. The life insurer organized an online survey of about 2,200 U.S. adults, then broke some of the...
Personal FinancePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

IRS Warns Taxpayers of Child Tax Credit Scams: “Be Aware”

The Internal Revenue Service is warning those eligible for the Child Tax Credit to "be aware." Scammers are hard at work trying to get their hands on your money. On July 15, 2021 millions of Americans received the first of several Child Tax Credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The payments total half of the total credit amount with the other half being claimed when you file your 2021 income tax return. According to the IRS, to qualify you (and your spouse if you filed jointly) must have,
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

Tax credit helps families

I think it’s time to take a sober step back from all the name calling and mud slinging. When we get all caught up in emotional and sometimes tribal rants and raves, we lose track of what’s really going on. It’s not easy to keep our hearts, minds, eyes and ears clear of clutter and misinformation. Politics, especially in this day and age, is definitely a contact sport that requires a bit of discernment and fact checking.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

Don’t overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.
Rutland County, VTRutland Herald

COVID closes credit union location

Heritage Family Credit Union has closed its West Street office to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. “I thought we were through this pandemic, but apparently not,” CEO Matt Levandowski said on Monday. Levandowski said one of the employees was vaccinated; the other was not. He said...
Personal Financelongisland.com

Teachers Federal Credit Union Mortgage Day

We invite you to stop in at one of our select branch locations below, anytime between 9:00am and 5:00 pm to:. • Meet our financial experts for a one-on-one meeting. If you attend this event and apply for a mortgage, we will refund the application fee at closing*!. Event being...
Small Businessthekatynews.com

Effect on Covid 19 on small businesses and how they have survived

The after effect of Covid 19 on the business scenario of the world seemed to be pathetic. Due to long and frequent lockdown in many countries, the effect on the economy has been disastrous. Many small companies have been forced to shut down or those who have survived lay off a large portion of their employees. Buying power of the power went down a lot and hence most of the businesses were finding that their goods are not moving across the store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy