Helping Small Credit Unions Survive

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today published an issue brief showing that consumer applications for auto loans, new mortgages and revolving credit cards had mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels by May 2021. Prime and near-prime consumers are driving this recovery as applications remain down from borrowers with subprime and deep subprime for all types of credit and, for borrowers with superprime credit scores, applications are down for all types of credit but mortgages. The report also provides a state-by-state analysis of the change in credit applications for auto loans, new mortgages, and revolving credit cards and shows wide geographic variability in the demand for auto loans. The report issued today follows previous data published in May and December of 2020. As with those previous reports, the CFPB notes an increase in credit applications, particularly from borrowers with below prime credit scores, in conjunction with federal stimulus payments.