Balancing Convenience and Security to Enable Mobile Banking

Giving consumers exactly what they want is a primary goal for retailers in all sectors, but precision and customer satisfaction are especially crucial in the wedding industry. Individuals preparing for weddings tend to have detailed visions of what they want and why, and meeting these customers where they are is a big challenge for businesses. Consumers who just spent more than a year shopping mostly online are unlikely to want to visit physical stores for all of their shopping, explained Danny Luczak, chief technology officer for wedding retailer David’s Bridal. Developing a seamless experience that allows customers to shop for what they need across multiple channels is thus a must.