Balancing Convenience and Security to Enable Mobile Banking
Over the past few years, there has been an increased adoption of mobile channels for remote banking, particularly during COVID-19. In fact, a recent Mastercard survey asked 14,000 global consumers how the pandemic affected their banking habits. Of these consumers, 96% of respondents completed banking tasks digitally, 53% engaged with mobile banking apps more than they did pre-pandemic, and 87% of those that hadn’t used apps previously would continue to do so.www.cutimes.com
