How Does Leveraging Data Help Serve Members?

As post-pandemic economic recovery continues to drive rapid acceleration in digital transformation, documented data breaches and service disruptions caused by cybercriminal activity have become an unwelcome part of our daily news feed. In spite of the regulations and compliance requirements that have been mandated across various industries and jurisdictions, the outcome seems to continuously drift toward the inevitable breach of controls, trust, and ultimately, loss of data. It is widely assumed that getting breached is no longer preventable which has prompted regulators to shift their attention to response strategies as well focusing on timely disclosure of such breaches.