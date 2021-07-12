How Does Leveraging Data Help Serve Members?
Digital banking trends are not just growing more popular – digital options and functionality is enhancing the member experience and quickly becoming a service expectation. Think about what you used to go to a store to buy that you now have delivered to you by Amazon. In order to effectively leverage these tools, credit unions must prioritize the role of data. More automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools are now being introduced that help provide actionable insights to credit unions that enable profitable growth.www.cutimes.com
