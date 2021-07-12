Cancel
POTUS

Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

By Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 17 days ago
HAVANA — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba’s president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban-Americans in the United States. Many young...

Staten Island, NY
