Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Won’t Go to Jail for Attempted Endangerment of Children

By Victoria Bekiempis
Vulture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell will serve two years’ probation in relation to his interactions with a minor girl whom he met online and who attended one of his shows when she was 15 years old, a judge decided Monday. He also has to perform 200 hours of community service. Bell’s sentencing comes several weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges: fourth-degree attempted endangering of children, which is a felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a misdemeanor, Cuyahoga County prosecutors previously said. While the judge handed down 12 months for the felony and six for the misdemeanor, he suspended the sentence; hence Bell will not spend time behind bars.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Endangerment#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesclevelandstar.com

Josh Peck addresses Drake Bell's sentencing

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Josh Peck has finally weighed in on his former 'Drake and Josh' co-star Drake Bell having been sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges. Josh spoke on the subject to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere event for Disney Plus's...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denies sister Britney Spears paid for her Florida condo

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denied that her big sister paid for a Florida condo that she uses with her family. The former Nickelodeon actress has been repeatedly denying that she receives any financial benefits from Britney Spears and would subsequently not profit from the continuation of her conservatorship, which has been the subject of controversy over the past few months.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Charleston Press

‘Friends’ call girl to go outside and play together, hours later she returns home covered in blood and bruises, being beaten continuously for hours

Brittany, the mother of the 10-year-old Callie, was happy to let her daughter play with her friends after they knocked on the front door of her apartment to ask if she could come next door to play with them. The mother regretted her decision a few hours later when the little girl came back home covered in blood all over her face and bruises.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment five masked men surround a family home before one tries to trick the owner into opening his door by pretending to be a lost kid

Five men in hoodies, masks and gloves tried to trick a homeowner into letting them in so they could rob a house by pretending to be 'a random kid' and pleading for help. Frightening security footage showed the group of thugs lurking around their target's house on a quiet street in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, at 11pm on Tuesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Drug dealing scientist, 27, who was caught with hundreds of pounds of cash in her underwear and two bags of cannabis smiles as she leaves court after sobbing in the dock while clutching a cuddly toy as she avoided jail

A drug dealing scientist smiled as she walked free from court just minutes after she sobbed in front of a judge while clutching a cuddly toy. Toma Augustaityte, 27, from Coventry, was caught with two bags of cannabis and hundreds of pounds of cash stuffed in her underwear when police stopped her car.
Palm Beach County, FLComplex

Rapper Money Mitch Reportedly Dies by Suicide Following Shootout With Police

Rapper Money Mitch died this week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police, WPEC reports. He was 23 years old. The incident took place last Friday (July 23) in Lake Park, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it had Money Mitch under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation. While executing a traffic stop, the Atlanta rapper reportedly got out of an Uber that he was riding in and started firing at Palm Beach County deputies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy