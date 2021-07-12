Drake Bell Won’t Go to Jail for Attempted Endangerment of Children

Former Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell will serve two years’ probation in relation to his interactions with a minor girl whom he met online and who attended one of his shows when she was 15 years old, a judge decided Monday. He also has to perform 200 hours of community service. Bell’s sentencing comes several weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges: fourth-degree attempted endangering of children, which is a felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a misdemeanor, Cuyahoga County prosecutors previously said. While the judge handed down 12 months for the felony and six for the misdemeanor, he suspended the sentence; hence Bell will not spend time behind bars.