Fresh off the release of their brilliant new album De Doorn on Relapse Records (review here) Amenra has announced an acoustic tour, the bands’ first ever full-acustic tour. The brief tour of Europe this Autumn will be a special ritual, like all Amenra shows. Their previously scheduled De Doorn headline EU tour with Jo Quail has been rescheduled for April 2022. Tickets are on sale now and you can see the full schedule below.