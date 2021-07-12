Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Man Apprehended In Road-Rage Incident Involving Gun In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
Gregory Fotin Photo Credit: Monroe Police Department

A man who was involved in a road-rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver has been apprehended in Fairfield County, police said.

Gregory Fotin, age 23, of Newtown, was arrested on Tuesday, July 6, on a host of charges including threatening by the Monroe Police Department, said Lieutenant Stephen Corrone.

Fotin was arrested after police received a 911 call about a road rage incident that occurred on Route 25 in Monroe. The caller reported while traveling southbound in heavy traffic a vehicle came up from behind and attempted to pass her vehicle on the right, even though there was no lane.

The offending vehicle then drove partially onto the grass and passed the vehicle on the right. The caller beeped at the driver and he gave her the middle finger as he passed, Corrone said.

As Fotin completed the maneuver he displayed a handgun out the window.

With the assistance of the Newtown Police Department, the vehicle and a male who matched the description given by the caller were located at a residence in Newtown.

Monroe officers responded to the residence and were informed by the Newtown officers on scene the offender was holding a gun in his hand when they arrived and admitted to driving in Monroe, Corrone said.

Fotin and the gun he had in his possession both matched the description given. He was taken into custody by the Monroe officers and the firearms and ammunition were seized.

He was charged with:

  • Threatening
  • Breach of peace
  • Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Violation of a protective order

He was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond and given a court date of Thursday, July 15.

