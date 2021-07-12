Global COVID Cases Up for 4th Consecutive Week, WHO Says

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 194.1 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.15 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.4 million cases and in deaths with 610,891 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday, the Associated Press reported. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” he said, describing himself as “very frustrated.” Fauci said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
