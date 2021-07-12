Cancel
Soccer

Global COVID Cases Up for 4th Consecutive Week, WHO Says

Voice of America
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization reported Monday that COVID-19 cases rose globally for the fourth consecutive week and that the number of deaths rose after 10 weeks of declines — driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which was first detected in India. The delta variant has now been reported in...

#Covid#World Economy#Europe#Who
Public Health985theriver.com

WHO says COVID-19 deaths surge 43% week-on-week in Africa

DAKAR (Reuters) -Africa recorded a 43% rise in COVID-19 deaths this week compared with last week as infections and hospital admissions have jumped and countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. The WHO said Africa’s case fatality rate – the proportion...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

US sees COVID-19 cases surge by 224% in last three weeks as CDC director says the Indian 'Delta' variant now makes up 83% of all new infections

The Indian 'Delta' Covid variant now makes up more than three-quarters of all new cases in the U.S. as infections continue to spike across the country. In testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Wednesday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the variant accounts for 83 percent of COVID-19 cases.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 194 million and Fauci says U.S.’ headed in wrong direction’

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 194.1 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.15 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.4 million cases and in deaths with 610,891 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday, the Associated Press reported. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” he said, describing himself as “very frustrated.” Fauci said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Up to 60% of U.S. Covid-19 Cases Unreported, Disease Model Says

Nearly 20% of Americans infected with coronavirus as of March. As many as 60% of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have gone unreported, and the coronavirus has infected nearly 1 in 5 Americans, according to a new model out of the University of Washington. The model, which aims to mitigate...
WorldMedscape News

New Delta Variant Restrictions, Vaccine Booster Trial, Olympic Village Cases: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent what he'd previously called 'freedom day' in self-isolation after his Health Secretary tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. COVID-19 legal restrictions in England were lifted on Monday and the use of face coverings became recommended rather than mandatory in most cases but are still needed in healthcare settings. UK cases continue to rise and the rate per 100,000 population was 472.3 on Wednesday. The UK will be vaccinating a limited number of 12 to 15-year olds, including clinically vulnerable children and those with vulnerable family members.
Public HealthVoice of America

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

Tokyo officials reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases Thursday for the third straight day as the Olympic Games in the city continue. Japan’s health ministry reported 3,865 new cases, nearly 700 more than were reported on Wednesday. Tokyo’s governor warned that cases could climb to 4,500 a day. Chief...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthVoice of America

WHO: Millions of Tigrayans Without Basic Health Care

GENEVA - The World Health Organization warns that millions of people in conflict-ridden Tigray in northern Ethiopia lack access to basic health care and risk falling ill. The agency has been able to reach only a fraction of them. According to the WHO, about 3.8 million people in Tigray need...
Public HealthSupermarket News

Mask up again, in areas where COVID cases are climbing, the CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday revised its guidance calling on fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas where the Delta variant is gaining ground. The moves comes as restaurant policies to require proof of vaccination — for both workers and guests — are on...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

