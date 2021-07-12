Board of Aldermen to discuss equality resolution at August meeting
Alderman Davis Montgomery and Alderwoman Emily Sharpe are working with Town Manager Richard Roedner and the town’s legal staff to draft an equality resolution for the town of Elon. The pair were tasked at the May Board of Aldermen meeting to draft an outline of what an anti-discrimination ordinance could look like in the town of Elon. Board members are expected to discuss the equality resolution at the August 10 meeting.www.elonnewsnetwork.com
