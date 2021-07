LOS GATOS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Pour Les Femmes, a sleep/loungewear company owned by actress Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler, partners with SUKU Omni's supply chain transparency solution. Starting later this fall, Pour Les Femmes will be leveraging SUKU's digital ledger-based system and adding a SUKU-related QR code to each garment. Pour Les Femmes will allow customers to track the journey of their purchase. The unique product tags will say, "From our hands to yours. Trace the journey of this garment." By simply scanning the QR code on the product tag using the SUKU Scanner app, customers can see the story of the garment’s journey brought to life through engaging text, pictures, and video.