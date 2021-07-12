KY Auditor Harmon announces gubernatorial run

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has picked up a Republican opponent for his anticipated 2023 re-election bid in the person of Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon. “My launch is not filled with fireworks and fanfare, but merely my strong determination to help renew Kentucky and hopefully help this state become the best version of itself it can be,” he said in a statement issued on Monday saying that he had filed the paperwork announcing his intention to seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination.