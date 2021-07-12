Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sundyne's PPI Compressors are Becoming Increasingly Deployed For Hydrogen Applications

Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

The Strengths of the PPI Compressor Line Address the Key Requirements for Hydrogen Applications. Sundyne, a leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today highlighted the areas where its PPI diaphragm compressors are being used for Hydrogen applications around the globe. Sundyne also underscored the reasons why customers are choosing PPI compressors for Hydrogen applications.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Fuel#Ppi#Fuel Cell#Chemical#Api#Fea#Ansi Asme#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Industryinvesting.com

LG Chem profit surges on pandemic demand, EV battery sales improve

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Chem Ltd on Thursday posted a four-fold surge in quarterly profit on pandemic-led demand for its chemicals used in making electronic products such as laptops and TVs, and said sales of batteries used in electric vehicles were improving. The company's LG Energy Solution business, a...
Maryland StateStamford Advocate

Liatris Closes $1M Seed Round Led by MD Momentum Fund to Deliver Non-Flammable Insulation Pilot

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liatris Inc., a Maryland-based start-up developing advanced thermal insulation materials, announced today that it has raised a $1M seed round led by the Maryland Momentum Fund (MMF) and Old Line Capital, its first external funding round. MMF invested $250,000 and several executives from the building materials, real estate development and energy efficiency sectors co-invested, including an accredited investor syndicate led by Propel(x), a leading deep tech angel investment platform (http://www.propelx.com).
Economyatlantanews.net

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Daimler, Proterra, Continental, Tesla

The latest study released on the Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Electric Commercial Vehicle market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Ballard to Provide Fuel Cell System for Fusion-Fuel's H2Evora Hydrogen Production Project in Portugal

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has received a purchase order for one of its 200-kilowatt (kW) FCwaveTM fuel cell modules from Fusion-Fuel, an innovative green hydrogen solutions company headquartered in Portugal (www.fusion-fuel.eu; Nasdaq: HTOO), to be integrated into Fusion-Fuel's H2Evora project in the Évora region of Portugal. The H2Evora project will use Fusion-Fuel's new HEVO electrolyzer design to produce green hydrogen that will power the FCwaveTM module for generation of zero-emission electricity. Ballard plans to deliver the FCwaveTM module to Fusion-Fuel this year.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Air Liquide eyes South Korea as Cummins announces fuel-cell truck plans

Swiss-headquartered commodities giant Trafigura has signed an agreement with German green hydrogen business Hy2gen to explore the logistics of producing and storing green ammonia for use decarbonizing the shipping industry. “As one of the largest physical commodity traders and vessel charterers in the world; Trafigura is uniquely placed to push this transition forward,” said Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Wiesbaden-based Hy2gen on Friday. The German business is planning initial hydrogen-based e-fuels plants in Canada, France, Germany, and Norway.
Industryphiladelphiaherald.com

Fuel Cells Market to Reach USD 848 million by 2025; High Focus on Clean Energy Generation for Transportation & Power Generation to Enable Speedy Growth

According to the new market research report "Fuel Cells Market by Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, Microbial Fuel Cell), Application (Transport, Stationary, Portable), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025″,. The global fuel cells market size is expected to grow from an...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

MAN Energy Solutions to Supply Methanol-Fueled Engine for Maersk’s Carbon Neutral Feeder Ship

MAN Energy Solutions says it has won an order to supply the engine for the shipping industry’s first methanol-fueled containership. The ship, a 2,100 TEU-capacity feeder, is under development for industry giant Maersk and will be constructed at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. With delivery planned in 2023, the ship will be the first dual-fuel, carbon-neutral feeder to sail on green methanol.
Industryngtnews.com

Air Products and Cummins Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Deployments

Under a new memorandum of understanding, Air Products and Cummins Inc are working together to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners’ heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, as Air Products begins the process of converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Unitrove to build world's first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility

Liquid hydrogen can decarbonise the operations of larger ships, whereas electricity and gaseous hydrogen can be used for smaller vessels, Unitrove said. UK company Unitrove unveiled plans on July 23 to develop the world's first hydrogen bunkering facility, in order to provide ships with zero-emissions fuel. Unitrove plans to showcase...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

UEC eyes hydrogen for aviation applications

Russia’s United Engine (UEC) has begun investigating the potential of hydrogen as a power source for aviation applications. Announcing the project at the MAKS air show, UEC says it is considering both the direct combustion of hydrogen in modified gas turbine engines and its use in fuel cells to generate electricity.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

MAHLE joins German government’s hydrogen funding project

MAHLE has been awarded funding from the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology as part of the New Vehicle and System Technologies program. Other partners in the program include six well-known companies in the automotive supplier and logistics industries as well as three renowned research institutes and universities. The three-year project, which commenced on July 1, 2021, aims to convert light commercial vehicles with conventional internal combustion engines from the car manufacturer Ford to hydrogen operation. MAHLE is thus pushing ahead with its efforts to advance climate-neutral powertrain technologies.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Fuel-Cell Dornier 328 To Use Universal Hydrogen’s Capsules

Universal Hydrogen is to work with Deutsche Aircraft to incorporate its modular hydrogen capsule technology into the German manufacturer’s planned Dornier 328 fuel-cell propulsion demonstrator. Deutsche Aircraft, which is working to return the regional turboprop to production as the updated 328eco... Subscription Required. Fuel-Cell Dornier 328 To Use Universal Hydrogen’s...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: new push from Italy, Uniper eyes Oman’s hydrogen potential

A working group comprising Italian energy transmission operator Snam has begun a collaboration aimed at using hydrogen to reduce emissions in the glass industry. “The manufacture of glass objects, of which Italy is the second-largest producer in Europe, with over 5 million tons per year, is energy-intensive and difficult to power with electricity. To this end, the ‘Divina' project, co-ordinated by Snam, RINA and Bormioli, aims to reduce emissions in the glass melting stage, which accounts for more than 50% of total energy consumption throughout the production process,” reads a note released today.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: What the EU’s Fit for 55 means for hydrogen

The European Commission presented its Fit for 55 package of policy proposals to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Among other documents and strategies published on Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed the revision of key EU directives in the energy field, including the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The Commission also proposed the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS). All these proposals are somehow related to hydrogen. “The lowest minimum rate of €0.15/GJ applies to electricity – regardless of its use -, advanced sustainable biofuels and biogas, and renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as renewable hydrogen. Low-carbon hydrogen and related fuels will also benefit from that same rate for a transitional period of 10 years,” reads the Commission’s statement on the ETD revision. The proposed RED revision seeks to convert into EU law some of the concepts outlined in the energy system integration and hydrogen strategies published in 2020.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Russia plans to become one of the biggest players in hydrogen production

The global drive towards decarbonization is shifting Russian policy on renewable energy. For years, Russian policymakers claimed that decarbonization was a problem for later, with no long-term goals for expanding into renewable energy. According to the Climate Action Tracker, an organisation that monitors countries’ commitments to climate pledges and overall climate policies, Russia’s efforts are ‘critically insufficient.’ Despite this, Russia has big ambitions for hydrogen production, seeing it as a lucrative clean energy of the future.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Detechtion Reports Strong New Customer Acquisition in First Half of 2021

Strong adoption underscores cost savings and other benefits realized with Detechtion products. Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management, Industrial IoT, and Mobile Field Services Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced strong new customer acquisition in the first half of 2021 with eight new customers added since the start of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy