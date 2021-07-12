Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. Recipient of a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant for $44,000 for the Rehabilitation of 19 West Main Street

Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. is a recipient of a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant for $44,000 for the rehabilitation of 19 West Main Street, Middletown, Maryland. Main Street Middletown applied for these funds which support heritage tourism related project and activities that draw visitors and expand economic development and tourism related job creation.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Middletown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Tourism#Local Events#Md Inc#A Welcome Center#Prweb#The Middletown Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Public HealthABC News

Why some states are pushing back on masks amid delta variant surge

It's a simple device that can save lives and keep people out of emergency rooms. But masks are once again a flashpoint after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this week that everyone in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of their vaccination status, return to wearing a mask in public, indoor settings and in schools, amid a concerning rise in the delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy