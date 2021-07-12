Weather: Hot, steamy weather to return for rest of week

(Undated) – Today is expected to be one of, if not the hottest days of the year. The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” for much of the area. The heat index is forecast to rise above 100 degrees late this morning, and remain in triple digits through the afternoon. The public is reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. On top of the heat, they also say that scattered thunderstorms could develop this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible as well. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible at times Friday night through Saturday night. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather.