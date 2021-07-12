Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Weather: Hot, steamy weather to return for rest of week

By Brian Crandall
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 17 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y. — The past several days have been quite the rainy deluge. Much of the county has received four inches or more of rain since the start of month, which is more than what the Ithaca area typically sees for the entire month of July. Unfortunately, rain will remain...

The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

