South Africa Sends Troops to Quell Zuma Protests

Voice of America
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa sent troops to quell riots that left six people dead since former President Jacob Zuma reported to a prison facility last week. Security forces were deployed in two states Monday, as police were overwhelmed by protests and looting, and a South African court began hearing an appeal launched by Zuma on his lengthy prison sentence.

