Going camping is an activity the whole family can enjoy, but it can also be a lot of work — first, how are you going to fit both a full-size mattress and the dog in the car, and, most important, what are you going to eat? Provisioning, at least, has become a whole lot easier and more fun, thanks to the West Coast’s many creative food-centric businesses that have upgraded both their sustainability practices and the quality of their products to satisfy an audience that expects both fresh, flavorful meals and convenience. Before you hit the road, get a head start on meal planning with some of our must-have camping and road-tripping foodie favorites.