Daily Podcast: What the ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Means For the Future of Movies

This review contains minor spoilers. Author Justina Ireland brings us the next installment of Star Wars: The High Republic with the young adult novel Out of the Shadows. Taking place a short time after the events of Cavan Scott’s novel The Rising Storm, Out of the Shadows deals with some of the emotional and political repercussions of the Nihil’s attack on the Republic Fair on Valo. The book centers on new and recurring characters starting with Sylvestri Yarrow, a young woman who is trying to make it on her own in the galaxy in a crumbling ship after he mother was killed by the Nihil. The other primary character is Vernestra Rwoh, one of the youngest Jedi Knights to ever attain the rank. She’s 17, and has graduated from the middle grade books. She’s got her padawan learner now, Imri, and has to deal with the politics of being a Jedi in a time of turmoil, train an apprentice only a couple of years younger than her, and compete with the naïveté of her age.