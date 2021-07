If you grew up in Saratoga Springs during the mid-to-late 1980s (as I did), your parents likely took you to see Bruce Hiscock present one of his children’s books at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, back when it was housed in the present-day Saratoga Arts building. Or maybe you just caught him during one of his countless story time sessions at a local school near you. He was a bit of a local celebrity.