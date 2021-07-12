Cancel
Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to Star in Modern-Day Noir Windfall

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are teaming up for a modern-day noir, Windfall, that’s set to stream on Netflix. Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) is on board to direct, per Deadline. Segel also developed the story with a script by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker. Windfall confidently calls itself a “Hitchcockian thriller” and follows a young couple whose vacation home is being robbed. McDowell, Segel, Collins, and Plemons will produce along with Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Jack Selby. David Duque Estrada, Rick Covert, and Elika Portnoy will executive produce for Mutressa Movies. Here’s a noir-style flashback for you: Segel was most recently in AMC anthology Dispatches from Elsewhere, Collins was off being Emily in Paris, and Plemons can be seen in Jungle Cruise.

