Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to Star in Modern-Day Noir Windfall

Lady Whistledown, do we have some piping-hot tea for you. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been cast as the lead in Paramount’s reboot of The Saint, per The Hollywood Reporter. Written by Kwame Kwei-Armah, the playwright currently serving as artistic director at the Young Vic in London, this is Page’s second project with Paramount, following Dungeons & Dragons. The adventure-thriller was initially floated in 2018 with Chris Pratt attached, but that version has since been shelved. The Saint is based on the novels by Leslie Charteris following another mysterious man named Simon, this one more a vigilante than lady-killer. Val Kilmer played the role in Paramount’s 1997 adaptation. Since Bridgerton, Page has been cast in The Gray Man by the Russo brothers, alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Kwei-Armah co-wrote John Boyega’s upcoming film 892, as well as the new Spike Lee musical All Rise.