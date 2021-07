In the documentary The Carter Affect, several Canadian NBA players spoke about Carter as if he was a prophet. The times they spent practicing their games, just because ‘Air Canada’ was in constant flight. He’s the one who inspired them and gave them hopes of one day becoming an NBA player. Even Drake mentioned “girls have to want to be with you, and guys have to want to be you… Vince had that,” and Drizzy was spot on. Kardinal Offishall talked about Carter “leading the charge in loving T.O.,” and was serious about putting Toronto on the map.