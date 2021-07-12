Cancel
Frederick County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Frederick; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

