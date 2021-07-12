Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Juniata A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JUNIATA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Walnut, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Mexico, Walnut, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Mifflin and East Salem.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0