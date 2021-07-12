Flash Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Central Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 330 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shepherdstown... Ranson Kearneysville... Shenandoah Junction Middleway... Winebrenners Cross FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED