Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Berkeley County in the panhandle of West Virginia Central Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 330 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shepherdstown... Ranson Kearneysville... Shenandoah Junction Middleway... Winebrenners Cross FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, WV
County
Jefferson County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Jefferson, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#18 30 00#Winebrenners Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy