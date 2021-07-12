Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 227 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cullom to 6 miles west of Ashkum to Gilman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth, Kempton and Stelle. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH