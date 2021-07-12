Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OCEAN...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER...NORTHERN BURLINGTON CENTRAL MONMOUTH...SOUTHERN MIDDLESEX...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whittingham, or 10 miles south of New Brunswick, moving northeast at 15 mph. Other strong to potentially severe storms extended from Northeast Philadelphia to Cream Ridge, and were nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Old Bridge, Bensalem, East Brunswick, Manalapan, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Matawan, Riverside, Palmyra, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Beverly, Tullytown, Allentown and Roosevelt. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 352 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 58, and between mile markers 63 and 67. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cream Ridge, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Riverside, NJ
City
Matawan, NJ
City
Palmyra, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
City
Jamesburg, NJ
City
Bordentown, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Philadelphia#Roofs#Extreme Weather#15 31 00#Interstate 95#Interstate 195#Interstate 295
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy