Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND WEST CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taylor, or 8 miles northwest of Springhill, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taylor, Bussey, Lerch and State Line.alerts.weather.gov
