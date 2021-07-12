Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND WEST CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taylor, or 8 miles northwest of Springhill, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taylor, Bussey, Lerch and State Line.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, AR
County
Columbia County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pea#State Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy