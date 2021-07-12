Cancel
San Saba County, TX

Flood Warning issued for San Saba by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Warning for San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, Although the heaviest rain has ended, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that 6 inches or more of rain has fallen so far today across portions of San Saba County mainly south of US-190. San Saba Sheriffs Office reports stranded motorists along several county and farm roads, and it will until later this afternoon for flood waters to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Sloan, Chappel, Skeeterville, Hall, Harkeyville, Spring Creek, Locker, Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line. This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 340 crossing Dry Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, CR 208 crossing San Saba River, crossings along County Road 238, crossings along County Road 246, crossings along County Road 244, County Road 343 crossing Cherokee Creek, CR 340 crossing San Saba River and County Road 432 crossing Cherokee Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saba#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#08 20 00
